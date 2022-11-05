Early voting for Tuesday's general election concluded on Saturday with near-record numbers for the four-day period.
Muskogee County recorded 308 voters filling out ballots on Saturday and a total of !,779 ballots cast.
Cherokee County saw 517 ballots marked and a four-day total of 3,009.
McIntosh County saw 100 voters come in to mark a ballot on Saturday and 642 for the voting period.
Wagoner County had 303 votes cast in Broken Arrow and 180 in Wagoner for a 483 total on Saturday. Overall, 3,664 people voted early in the county.
The general election is Tuesday. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
