Early voting continues

Several hundred people came to county election boards to cast early primary ballots on Saturday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Republican and Democratic primaries.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 101 people casting early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day early voting total to 561.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 211 people casting early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 995
McIntosh County Election Board reported 45 early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 241.
At Wagoner County Election Board reported a three-day total of 975 early ballots, including 218 cast on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.