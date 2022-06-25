Early voting continues

Several hundred people came to county election boards to cast early primary ballots on Saturday. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Republican and Democratic primaries.

Muskogee County Election Board reported 101 people casting early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day early voting total to 561.

Cherokee County Election Board reported 211 people casting early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 995

McIntosh County Election Board reported 45 early ballots on Saturday, bringing the three-day total to 241.

At Wagoner County Election Board reported a three-day total of 975 early ballots, including 218 cast on Saturday.  

