Seventy voters turned out Thursday to cast ballots during the first day of early voting in Muskogee County, where Republicans will elect the next sheriff.
The town of Braggs also will ask its voters whether two municipal posts filled now by popular vote should be made by mayoral appointment. The appointments would require majority support of the town’s trustees.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said even though the outcome of the sheriff’s race will be decided Tuesday, only registered Republicans may vote due to the state’s closed primary system. Only voters who live in Braggs may vote in the municipal election.
Election officials said 73 voters turned out Thursday to cast ballots in the Democratic Party’s runoff election for McIntosh County Clerk’s Office. Since there were no filers from other parties, the election will determine the winner of the election.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Precinct voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.