Early voting ends on Saturday

Early absentee voting ended on Saturday with at least 1,606 ballots cast over three days in area runoff elections.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 60 ballots cast on Saturday, 162 on Friday and 136 on Thursday, totaling 358 for three days
Cherokee County Election Board reported 144 ballots cast on Saturday, 229 on Friday and 211 on Thursday, totaling 584 for three days
McIntosh County Election Board could not be reached on Saturday. The board reported 55 ballots cast on Friday and 50 on Thursday, totaling 105 for two days.
Wagoner County voters cast early ballots in Wagoner and in Broken Arrow. Wagoner County Election Board reported 141 ballots cast at both sites on Saturday, 227 on Friday and 191 on Thursday, totaling 559 from both sites over three days.
Tuesday is the run-off election for statewide and county offices, as well as the second U.S. Congressional District and both U.S. Senate seats.
