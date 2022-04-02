Early voting for Tuesday election wraps up

In-person early voting wrapped up Friday in Muskogee, Cherokee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties and the turnout, for the most part, was light.
In Muskogee County, 16 people cast a ballot on Friday, bringing the total to 24 for the two-period.
Cherokee County had the largest turnout with 62 people voting on Friday and 114 total.
In McIntosh and Wagoner counties, no one went to cast an early ballot on Thursday or Friday.
The general election is Tuesday with the polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.
In Muskogee County, the city's Ward IV election pits incumbent Tracy Alan Hoos II against Stanley Earl Perkins in a runoff. Haskell voters will cast ballots for Haskell Board of Education Office No. 2, and Midway Public Schools seeks to fill Office No. 2 on their board of education. Porum Public Schools also seeks to fill a school board seat.
In Sequoyah County, Gore's school board also seeks to fill Office No. 2.
Cherokee County voters will vote in Briggs on a $1.3 million bond proposition to provide funding for new construction as well as furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
Tahlequah, Keys and Woodall boards of education also have elections for school board seats.
