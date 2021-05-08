Early voting light on county bond

Turnout for early voting this week was light for a ballot proposition asking Muskogee County voters to support a $20 million industrial development proposal.
The single ballot proposition asks voters to authorize Muskogee County Economic Authority to issue general obligation limited tax bonds worth $20 million. Bonds would be used for qualified economic and community development purposes to promote job creation.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said 31 voters cast ballot on Thursday, the first day available for voters to cast in-person absentee ballots. On Friday, the second and final day of early voting, 30 voters cast in-person absentee ballots.
Proponents said there would be no tax increase if voters approve the measure. The two most recent bonds approved by voters worth $15 million helped create 600 jobs and property tax revenue totaling $650,000 annually.
Registered voters in Muskogee County may cast ballots at their precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
