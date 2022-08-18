Early voting numbers for run-offs

More than 397 voters cast early ballots Thursday in Muskogee, McIntosh and Cherokee Counties.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 136 people voted on Thursday.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 211 people voted.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 50 people voted.
Wagoner County Election Board could not be reached.
Tuesday is the run-off election for statewide and county offices, as well as the second U.S. Congressional District and both U.S. Senate seats.
People can still cast early ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at their county election boards.
