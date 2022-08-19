Early voting numbers

Early absentee voting continued Friday for the upcoming runoff election.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 162 ballots cast on Friday and 136 on Thursday, totaling 298 for two days
Cherokee County Election Board reported 229 ballots cast on Friday and 211 on Thursday, totaling 440 for two days
McIntosh County Election Board reported 55 ballots cast on Friday and 50 on Thursday, totaling 105 for two days.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 97 ballots cast on Friday and 82 on Thursday, totaling 179 for two days.
Tuesday is the run-off election for statewide and county offices, as well as the second U.S. Congressional District and both U.S. Senate seats.
People can still cast early ballots from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at their county election boards.
