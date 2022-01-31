The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating a large earthquake the occurred this morning at 11:10 a.m. Preliminary (subject to change upon review): 4.6 magnitude, location west of Blackwell.
Earthquake reported near Blackwell
