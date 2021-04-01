Easter egg hunts plentiful this weekend

After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted cancellations in 2020, all sorts of Easter egg hunts are scheduled this weekend.
"I think everybody right now is really wanting to have a sense of community," said New Hope Assembly of God administrative assistant Tiffany Scott, adding that the church's event "will kind of kick off people getting into the groove of somewhat normal lives."
The Easter Bunny is scheduled to parachute onto ball fields behind Hilldale High School at 11 a.m. Saturday to open New Hope's hunt.
Scott said face masks will be available for people who want them, and sanitizer will be available.
The Hilldale hunt features inflatable amusements, free food and prizes. Youngsters in different age groups will hunt for 9,000 eggs, many with special prizes. It also will feature a space for youngsters with special needs. Children in wheelchairs can hunt for eggs on a raised lattice platform, Scott said. Sensory bins will be filled with rice, beans, water beads with submerged eggs.
Egg hunters can stay safe and protected during a drive-thru egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Christian Church.
"We wanted to offer some type of egg hunt for our kids in town, but we still wanted to be safe and honor social distancing," Pastor Gary Underwood said. "Every kid that comes and is present in a vehicle will get a package with eggs. Some of the eggs will have random prizes in them. Some will have cash. Some will have gift certificates."
The packages also will have coloring sheets and a copy of the Easter story of Jesus' resurrection, Underwood said.
"We just want to be cautious," Underwood said. "The mask mandate was just lifted and we're just trying to be a good neighbor."
People will be encouraged to bring a canned food to the drive-thru hunt, he said.
Youngsters can dive for Easter eggs at Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center's annual event at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $5 per swimmer.
Older participants hunt eggs in the main pool, while younger children hunt in the smaller pool. The two collecting the most eggs will receive grand prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos.
The Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce egg hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday at Fort Gibson Soccer Complex, will feature photos with the Easter bunny and hunting sections for different age groups. There also will be a section for special needs children.
Chamber Executive Director Kim Martin said 6,000 eggs will be distributed around the complex.
"Each section will have a Golden Prize Egg," she said. "If one person in that section finds that egg they will get a prize. We have an Easter basket full of goodies."
Jubilee Christian Center will host a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Spaulding Park.
Festivities including free hot dogs and inflatables begin at 7 p.m., Jubilee Pastor Jordan Howard said.
"It's going to be a pretty big space for people to come out and enjoy the fun," Howard said.
Jubilee hosted glow-in-the-dark hunts for two years before COVID-19 prompted cancellation in 2020.
"It has been a hit ever since we started it," Howard said, adding that what makes the eggs glow is a "tell-tale secret."
"We found something that really works for us," he said. "Anybody who comes to get an egg knows how we do it. You open up the egg, you see how it works."
Howard said past events were held at the church.
"We moved it this year so we can have a bigger venue," he said.
Upcoming Hunts
• Easter Egg Dive, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Muskogee Swim & Fitness Center, 566 N. Sixth St. $5 per swimmer.
• Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fort Gibson Soccer Complex on West Poplar Street.
• Drive-thru easter egg hunt and canned food drive, 10 a.m. Saturday, Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
• Oktaha hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday, Joshua M. Seals American Legion Memorial, Post 403, 204 S. Main St., Oktaha.
• Easter Bunny parachuting, 11 a.m. Saturday, Hilldale High School, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road, sponsored by New Hope Assembly.
• Lakeside, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Point Campground, northeast of Wagoner on Fort Gibson Lake.
• Glow in the Dark Hunt, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Spaulding Park, East Side Boulevard and Okmulgee Avenue. For ages 12 and younger. Sponsored by Jubilee Christian Center.
