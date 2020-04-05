Assuring safety and precautions will be taken, Samantha Call of the Downtown Wagoner Corp. said the organization's fundraiser, Egg My Yard, will proceed as planned.
The event is scheduled for April 12.
Call said the organization is being especially careful this year because of the coronavirus.
"We won't be coming in contact with anyone, and we're still doing social distancing," she said. "This is a way to bring a smile to a child's face as we deal with this rough time. We wanted to have a little bit of normalcy."
The event, in its fourth year, involves Wagoner citizens buying plastic Easter eggs to be filled with candy. The cost is $25 for 36 eggs, $35 for 48 eggs and $45 for 64 eggs. A prize egg will cost $5.
Orders are taken, and the eggs are delivered after dark on the night of April 11 in time for children to wake up the morning of April 12 to find the eggs in their yards.
"We're not going to be carrying anything from yard to yard. We'll have Lysol when we go from house to house," Call said. "We won't be doing anything to scare people away. We don't think this will affect the fundraiser."
The eggs will be delivered to Porter, Okay, Hulbert along with Wagoner and surrounding lake areas.
The money raised goes to the Downtown Wagoner Corp.
"It's a popular fundraiser, and the money we raise goes for future community events," Call said. "We had 40 orders for eggs last year."
Call, a member of the Downtown Wagoner board of directors, looks forward to this year's event.
"I saw this was being done in other communities and thought it would work in this area," she said. "It's a neat fundraiser, we hope people will like it and take advantage of it. We want people to have fun."
If you go
WHAT: Egg My Yard, Wagoner Downtown Corp. fundraiser.
WHEN: After dark on April 11 for April 12 event.
WHERE: Homes in Wagoner, Hulbert, Porter and Okay along with surrounding lake areas.
INFORMATION: (918) 577-1772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.