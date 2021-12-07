Eastern Heights Baptist Church hosts Christmas concert

Eastern Heights Baptist Church would like to invite the public to "The Season to Sing" Christmas concert, featuring Master's Voice. These guests come from Bristow. These men are passionate about sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through their music. The Season to Sing tour includes Christmas classics as well new favorites. Eastern Heights is thrilled to bring this opportunity to the area.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. No tickets are needed, but a love offering will be taken. Eastern Heights Baptist Church is located at 2401 Haskell Blvd. This local church family looks forward to a special time of celebration with Master's Voice and the entire Muskogee community!
Information: (918) 682-5556.
