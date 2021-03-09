Eastern Oklahoma Library System adds streaming music to online offerings

Eastern Oklahoma Library System, one of the thousands of libraries worldwide that subscribe to the Freegal® Music Service, is providing patrons the ability to stream entire albums every day as part of its free online music offering.
The new initiative, part of Freegal 5.0, will allow cardholders of EOLS increased access to over 15 million songs from over 40,000 recording labels that originate in over 100 different countries. Also included is the complete local catalog of Sony Music Entertainment.
Under the terms of the launch, registered EOLS cardholders can download a select number of Freegal Music tracks in MP3 format each week, and stream a select number of hours each day at no direct cost via www.eols.org (library site URL). The library will underwrite the purchase of the music. Also, the Freegal Music Service has over 40,000 popular music videos for download in the MP4 format.
Approximately 3,500 libraries from all over the world subscribe to the Freegal Music Service.
The Freegal Music Service has free mobile apps for registered cardholders of subscribing libraries. Also, the Freegal Music apps are available in the Apple® App Store and Google Play®.
Information: info@libraryideas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.