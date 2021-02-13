March 4 marks the beginning of the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions program with the Eastern Oklahoma Library System. According to the Foreign Policy Association’s website (2021), Great Decisions is “America’s largest discussion program on world affairs.”
Patrons will have the opportunity to sign up for the whole eight-week event or for individual sessions. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the program will be held virtually this year through Zoom on Thursday evenings at 7pm. The 2021 topics and dates are:
March 4 - Global Supply Chains and U.S. National Security.
March 11 - The Future of Persian Gulf Security.
March 18 - Brexit: Taking Stock and Looking Ahead.
March 25 - The Arctic.
April 1 - China in Africa.
April 8 - The Two Koreas.
April 15 - The World Health Organization and COVID.
April 22 - End of Globalization?
Special guest presenters include Dr. Fritz Laux from Northeastern State University, Dr. Brian Jackson from Northeastern State University, Dr. Aaron Wendleboe from OU’s Health Sciences Center, Dr. Xiaobing Li from the University of Central Oklahoma, and author Jon Gertner.
Space is limited for the full eight-week program. So, register today at: https://easternoklahoma.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=52336&lib=999&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/03/01
