Eastern Oklahoma Library System launches new app

Eastern Oklahoma Library System has launched the Eastern Oklahoma Library System app to help patrons access many of the features and services of the library system available during in-person visits. In addition, the library system resumed curbside service to all branches starting May 11.
Curbside pickup restarts at all Eastern Oklahoma Library System branchesPatrons can put books, DVDs, video games, hotspots, launchpads, audiobooks and magazines on hold through the EOLS website. Once the items are ready, patrons can come and pick the items up. “We are so happy to be able to resume curbside pickup for our patrons,” said Mary Moroney, Eastern Oklahoma Library System executive director. “We want to connect them with the materials that they need. And this is the first step for us to be able to do that again.”In addition to curbside pickup of physical library resources, patrons can continue to use the library branches’ free Wi-Fi from the parking lots, and they can print and fax materials using the PrintOn app, sending materials to the chosen library for curbside pickup, as well. New Eastern Oklahoma Library System AppThe Eastern Oklahoma Library System app is available for both iOS and Android platforms, and it is available now for free download through smartphone app stores. “We are so excited to launch this incredible resource available for free for all of our patrons,” Moroney said. “This robust app will allow our patrons to check to see if a book they want is available, find the nearest library and even download eBooks and eAudio to listen and read from their portable devices. We are thrilled to be able to provide this new, digital resource right now.”While the app has been in development for months, Moroney said she knows the app will be even more beneficial to EOLS patrons now, given social distancing guidelines related to the ongoing efforts to minimize the COVID-19 outbreak. “We are missing our patrons so much right now,” Moroney said. “And this is a way they can still access a lot of what we have to offer while we adjust how we serve them. I am grateful we had this app in development, not knowing what a connection it would be for our patrons when it was released. The app is integral to our ability to serve our community now through these uncharted waters, and it will be such a partner for us to serve patrons as we transition back to person-to-person service.”On the app, users can:
• Scan book barcodes to see if an EOLS library has a copy available for loan.
• Find the nearest EOLS library.
• Manage specific accounts, outstanding loans and more.
• Download and read eBooks and listen to eAudiobooks.
• Interact with the EOLS community and individual branch social media pages.
• Find out about upcoming events.
• Access online resources.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System serves patrons through 15 libraries in six different counties. The app will serve patrons throughout the system. Information: eols.org.
