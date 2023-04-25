Contestants Ethan Yosef and Allison Martin attempted one word after another Friday night to win the Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee.
Finally, after a record 33 rounds, the bee's head judge Missy Chandler declared a tie.
Yosef is an eighth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic Middle School. His brother, Alex of St. Joseph Catholic School, took third place. There was no second place because of the tie.
Martin attends Pryor Middle School.
Both Yosef and Martin won a first place trophy and will evenly split a total of $1,500, $750 each. Their schools will split a total of $750, or $375 each.
Yosef, 14, recalled his thoughts leading up to the bee's final moment: "Whatever it takes, I'll get there."
Martin, 13, said she wrote down the words and repeated the words to prepare. She said she didn't expect to win the bee in a tie.
Yosef said he had never heard of 75 percent of the words he had to spell Friday night.
Yosef said he's proud of his younger brother for placing third.
"I won, he didn't," Ethan said. "He tried his best."
Alex will receive s $250 check and a trophy. St. Joseph will get a $100 cash prize. He said he worked with his older brother for three months to prepare for the bee.
"We studied against each other," Alex said. "We studied and tested each other."
The spelling contest began at 6:30 p.m. with more than 100 spellers from across eastern Oklahoma. It took six rounds to eliminate all but Allison and the Yosef Brothers. A few rounds later, Alex was eliminated.
Yosef and Martin were left to spell during the remaining rounds.
But neither could correctly spell two consecutive words to ensure victory. Properly spelled words included taciturn, pecuniary, and asado. Misspelled words included parallax, upsilon and bailiwick.
In Round 33, Yosef misspelled tortuosity, which means "twisting." Martin misspelled machinate, which means "engage in plots."
After declaring the word incorrect, Chandler called an end to the night's competition.
"All right, you guys have worked really hard," Chandler said. "I know you're tired. You know what? We're going to call it a tie."
