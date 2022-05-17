Eastern Oklahoma State College announces grads

Eastern Oklahoma State College hosted its commencement ceremonies on May 6. An estimated 241 students have earned their associate degree or certificate this year.
Area graduates listed by county include:
Muskogee County — Braylen Duncan, Muskogee, (A.S.) Health, Physical Education & Recreation; Callie M. Long, Muskogee, (A.A.S.) Nursing.
Cherokee County — Lane T. Howe, Fort Gibson, (A.S.) Animal Science.
McIntosh County — Tara Dawn Kaiser, Checotah, (A.A.) Psychology & Sociology; Kiauna S. Burns, Eufaula, (A.A.S.) Nursing; Ashley J. Mills, Eufaula, (A.S.) Life Science; Kyndal R. Self, Eufaula, (A.S.) Business Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.