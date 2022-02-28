After more than a year of research and coordination, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is pleased to announce that registered nurses (RNs) will see increases in pay.
Rather than focusing entirely on temporary pay incentives for all RNs, which have conditions and timelines that limit eligibility, EOVAHCS is finalizing its plan for a permanent pay increase that will benefit more than 350 registered nurses across the entire health care system. Prospective RNs interested in VA employment will benefit, as well.
“This is something the organization took very seriously and has been in development for several months,” said Paul Gregory, interim EOVAHCS director. “This demonstrates our commitment to recruit and retain RNs, offering pay which is competitive with community health care facilities, along with a full federal benefits package.”
While temporary, retention incentives have been in use with inpatient RNs for several weeks due to vacancy levels and are being expanded to RNs in other areas, salary reviews for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) are also underway, as well.
“We recognized the discrepancy in our nursing salaries,” Gregory said. “But as a federal employer, we are required to do salary surveys and then advocate for an adjustment. We are very happy with the outcome and to see their impact for our staff this spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.