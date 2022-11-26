Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System encourages community to support veterans on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday runs through Nov. 29, and Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System encourages the community to help support local Veterans through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities.
Individuals and organizations may donate to their local VA medical center by making an E-Donation through https://www.va.gov/eastern-oklahoma-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ or www.volunteer.va.gov.
“The holidays can be especially tough for certain vulnerable veteran populations in our community,” said Candice Jordan, Center for Development & Civic Engagement chief. “Our community’s support during this time of the year can go a long way for those who volunteered their service in defense of our great country.”
Opportunities are also available by donating time — such as becoming an intermittent volunteer for special events, driving veterans to their appointments, or volunteering in a role at your local VA.
Learn more about donating or becoming a volunteer, please contact:
Candice Jordan at Candice.Jordan@va.gov or call (918) 252-8029.
