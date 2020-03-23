Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System recommends all veteran patients refill or renew their routine medications for mail delivery to reduce the risk of community spread.
Please order your refills at least 14 days in advance using either option below:
• MyHealtheVet, www.myhealth.va.gov
• Automated Refill Line, 1-888-397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy
• Mail Refill Slip
• Call Center, 1-888-397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy, press 2 for pharmacy staff
If you have a prescription from a community provider or you are out of a critical medication such as insulin, blood pressure, mental health and anti-coagulation medications, you should go to the VA Outpatient Pharmacy in person in either Muskogee or Tulsa.
If you have less than five days of medication remaining, contact the Call Center at (888) 397-8387, press 1 for pharmacy and then press 2 for pharmacy staff.
It is never too early to order your medications. You are encouraged to order your next refill as soon as possible.
To track the delivery status of your medications, sign up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service at https://informeddelivery.usps.com
