Eastern Oklahoma VA Nurses recognized in Great 100 Nurses of Oklahoma

Thirty-three nurses from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) were recently recognized as part of the Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Oklahoma. They were selected based upon their contributions to the profession of Nursing and mentoring of others.
This is not the first time EOVAHCS has had nurses receive the honor of being named as part of the Great 100, however, having staff represent one-third of those selected this year has been exciting for not only the nursing team, but the entire health care system.
“Having so many nurses on the Top 100 Nurses of Oklahoma is a real testimony to the high-quality staff that we have here at EOVAHCS,” said Cami Strouse, acting associate director of Patient Care Services. “Not only the Top 100 Nurses, but our nursing staff as a whole are very dedicated to our mission and passionate about caring for veterans.”
Interested in joining the team at EOVAHCS? VA is looking for more talented nurses to care for our nation’s heroes. To learn more, contact Nurse Recruiter Leslie Davis at leslie.davis6@va.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.