March is Women’s History Month and to show our appreciation, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be hosting a Telephone Town Hall to engage with women veterans at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
EOVAHCS wants to share information about the many services VA offers women veterans, answer their health care questions and discuss new locations opening this summer.
To join the Telephone Town Hall, women veterans enrolled for VA health care will be called automatically, but women veterans who are not enrolled can call (833) 998-1749 at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To enroll for VA health care, call 888-397-8387, Ext. 4. Veterans can also visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
For help with your online application: 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get help with your application.
For information about the Town Hall, contact Nita McClellan, Public Affairs officer: (918) 577-3704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.