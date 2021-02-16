Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has canceled all outpatient clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In addition, all Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System community-based outpatient clinics will also be closed Tuesday-Wednesday, which include the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, Vinita VA Outpatient Clinic, McAlester VA Outpatient Clinic, Tulsa VA Dental Clinic, JCM East Clinic and Tulsa VA Behavioral Medicine Service Clinic.
We will contact veterans to reschedule their appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.