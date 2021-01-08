Eastern’s scholarship application deadline for 2021-22 set for Feb. 21

WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College’s scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year are due by midnight Feb. 21. Current and prospective students who plan to attend Eastern in the fall are encouraged to submit their application using Eastern’s online scholarship management system.
Prospective students also are strongly encouraged to submit their application for admission, as acceptance into Eastern is necessary prior to applying for scholarships.
“Applying for scholarships is often an essential step in students’ pursuit of a college degree,” said Scholarship Coordinator Jamie Dean. “Eastern continues to be an affordable option for higher education in Oklahoma; however, scholarship funds provide students more time to focus on their studies and earn their degree on time.”
Each academic year, Eastern awards scholarships that are typically based on financial need, major or academic excellence. For 2020-21, Eastern awarded over $450,000 to 209 students.
Applications are reviewed by a committee and students selected to receive scholarships will be notified this spring. Visit eosc.edu/scholarships for additional information, including a step-by-step user guide, and to access Eastern’s scholarship application.
