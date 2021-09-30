Eastern Star Muskogee Hope Chapter 401 will host an indoor garage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Masonic Lodge, 121 S. Sixth St.
People also may sell their wares at the sale. A 10-foot by 10-foot space without a table is $20; a 10-by-10 space with a table provided is $25.
To reserve a space, call Beth Thompson at (903) 818-7939.
Early set-up is available with pre-arrangement. Water and soda will be sold.
