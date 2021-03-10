Economic impact of the Oklahoma beer industry

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the pandemic has hit many industries hard, Oklahoma’s beer industry continues to grow and support local economies, according to the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. For the past 68 years, Oklahoma Beer Alliance members have served the state’s 77 counties and provided $39 million in wages and benefits to more than 700 Oklahomans. While the beer industry was forced to adapt to the changing circumstances of the pandemic, beer sales have continued to rise, community donations from Alliance members have increased and event sponsorships are growing.
The most recent Beer Serves America survey from early 2018 highlights the economic impact of the industry just before beer modernization went into effect. The survey found that the Oklahoma beer industry supported more than 18,900 jobs, generated nearly $817,653,400 in wages, and pushed more than $2.9 billion back into the Oklahoma economy.
Since then, the Oklahoma beer industry has changed significantly with sales of cold, strong beer in grocery, convenience and liquor stores, all Oklahoma counties voting to allow sales of cold, strong beer, and new, flexible retailing laws that have allowed the industry to adapt to the pandemic.
“Looking back at the beer modernization changes that happened from 2016 through 2018, we’re really quite lucky that they happened when they did,” said Lou Moreau, president of A&B Distributors Inc. “All these changes have let the industry expand the beer selection we can offer to Oklahomans and retailers and created a more convenient experience for shoppers, especially during the pandemic.”
As the pandemic continued, beer sales across the state continued to rise, but so did Oklahoma Beer Alliance members support in their communities. In 2020, Oklahoma Beer Alliance members donated $82,000 to various Oklahoma charities and nonprofits who were serving more Oklahomans than ever before. In addition, Alliance distributor members continued to support community events through sponsorships, totaling more than $2,000,000.
“Supporting our fellow Oklahomans starts in the communities where we live and work,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “Our members understand how important events can be to a community from bringing in additional income to the area, new economic activity and supporting local trades. These events can be a lifeline and can help lift up a community during a tough year. We’re proud to be that support and partner for our fellow Oklahomans.”
As the pandemic continues, the Oklahoma beer industry has adjusted to meet consumers where they are. The Oklahoma Beer Alliance and its members will continue to support local communities and responsible laws that allow businesses to be flexible while providing consumers with high quality beer.
Information: okbeeralliance.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.