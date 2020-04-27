Organizers of an economic recovery task force will forge ahead without representation from local government after "politics" interfered with the task of populating the group initially intended to represent a cross-section of the business community.
Muskogee County commissioners, who approved the creation of the joint task force a week ago, balked on Monday after city councilors sent it back with amendments. City councilors asked that their representation be doubled, from two to four elected representatives at the municipal level.
District 2 Commissioner Ken Doke said it is more important for the task force to be led by people who represent area businesses rather than those who have been elected to local government posts.
"More business, less politics," Doke said when questioned about his concerns.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne agreed, saying he wanted "to see more details about who was going to be on the board and who isn't" before approving an amendment that would increase its size. Payne, like Doke, said he would prefer "well-rounded representation" of the business community.
Marie Synar, director of industrial development for Muskogee City-County Port Authority, said the decision was made to end the delays and assemble the economic recovery task force. She and Muskogee Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Angela Wilson will spearhead those efforts.
"We've got to get this ball moving now," Synar said, noting a level of frustration about the introduction of politics into the economic recovery task force and the resulting delays. "This needs to happen now. We need to focus on what we can do to help our businesses re-open and get our workers employed."
The task force of about 10 people, she said, will be made up of members who represent business sectors considered most important to the local economy and "our business partners." Those partners include representatives of the port authority, the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and partnering agencies and associations.
Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman, who sponsored the measure when it was introduced to Muskogee City Council, said it will be important for smaller cities in Oklahoma to come up with plans “to keep the city alive after this pandemic subsides.” While elected officials may play no active role on the economic recovery task force, he said "restoring hope to families" is the important thing to remember.
"I think the most important thing to focus on is restoring hope to families through getting people off of unemployment and maintaining our ability to recruit industry and tech jobs," Coleman said. "As long as that outcome is achieved I am supporting of whatever means we use to get there."
Synar said task force members will collect and analyze data during the first couple of weeks. The data analysis, Synar said, will facilitate efforts to secure grants expected to be available for assisting businesses crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the “holistic and coordinated approach” will include “monitoring the health of our employers” and “our citizens,” and “providing timely communication and the technical assistance they need to navigate the range of newly created government programs.”
