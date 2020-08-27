Eddie Warrior a COVID-19 hot spot facility

TAFT — Oklahoma Department of Corrections takes a proactive approach to increasing COVID-19 cases. In coordination with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, DOC has designated Eddie Warrior Correctional Center (EWCC) a “hot spot” for COVID-19 after identifying a spike in the number of infected inmates. More than 800 female inmates live in open dorm units there, creating a contact tracing web.
Declaring a hot spot initiates increased response protocols including providing additional PPE to staff, closing visitation and volunteer access, and shifting work stations within the facility to prevent further spread of the virus.
Identifying dozens of positive inmates at EWCC last week prompted testing of all potentially exposed inmates this week. With hot spot protocols in place, DOC awaits official test results as staff continues to provide core services to all inmates.
Once test results identify infected inmates, staff will isolate them and quarantine those exposed.
DOC also is implementing hot spot protocols at Joseph Harp Correctional Center and Mabel Bassett Correctional Center. With each positive COVID-19 test, the state health department and DOC collaborate to ensure the agency complies with evolving best practices during this pandemic.
