Edmondson, others weigh in on poultry lawsuit ruling

A long-awaited ruling issued this week by the federal judge in the state’s lawsuit against Arkansas poultry companies may mark the beginning of another chapter rather than the conclusion of a nearly 18-year legal battle.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, who presided over a 52-day trial that concluded in 2010, found the poultry producers were responsible for polluting the land and waters within the Illinois River watershed. The U.S. District Court of Northern Oklahoma judge cites overwhelming evidence produced by the state of Oklahoma that shows poultry producers were aware of the environmental harm caused by phosphorus in the poultry wastes applied as fertilizer to land within the Illinois River Watershed.
“Poultry waste generated by the operations of each of the defendants and their growers is a significant source of the phosphorus in the rivers and streams of the Oklahoma portion of the IRW and in Lake Tenkiller,” Frizzell writes in the 214-page document. “The State’s injuries from phosphorus concentrations in the rivers and streams of the IRW and Lake Tenkiller are significant.”
Former Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who filed the lawsuit in 2005 after negotiations with the 11 named defendants broke down, described the ruling as “a home run for the trial team and a very good day for the river.” In a statement prepared for Save the Illinois River, Edmondson said Frizzell essentially “ruled that the state of Oklahoma prevailed on its claims under state and federal nuisance statutes, under trespass, and in our alleged statutory violations.”
“It found that the poultry companies were responsible for pollution of the watershed with excess application of poultry litter, which allowed massive amounts of phosphorous to transport into our creeks and streams, then into our rivers and finally into Lake Tenkiller,” Edmondson said. “The court also found that other sources of phosphorous — golf courses, nurseries, point source from water treatment facilities, cattle and wildlife — were minimal contributors compared to poultry.”
Edmondson, who served as Oklahoma Attorney General from 1995 to 2011, said Frizzell also found the poultry “companies, not the growers, were responsible and liable for the damage” to the Illinois River, its tributaries and Lake Tenkiller.
Tulsa lawyer David Page, a member of the three-person trial team representing the state in the 2005 lawsuit, said this case represents “the most extensive analysis of the effects of the integrated poultry industry and its pollution of surrounding areas.”
While he was unable to comment about the case on behalf of the state, Page said Frizzell heard testimony from scientists who knew the most about the use of poultry wastes as fertilizer and its environmental impact on streams due to increased phosphorus levels in stormwater runoff.
“It’s my belief this decision is dispositive of many legal, factual and scientific issues concerning the fate and transport of poultry waste that is land applied to fields in the Illinois River Watershed and in Delaware County,” Page said, referencing pending litigation filed by some of his clients against several Arkansas-based poultry companies.
“This case was the first comprehensive analysis of the scientific effects of nonpoint source pollution — using real circumstances of the poultry industry in northeastern Oklahoma — and determining the adverse consequences of such practices,” Page said. “Judge Frizzell was very particular in pointing out … the specific scientific evidence supporting his decision.”
Page described Frizzell’s findings and conclusions as a “very strong decision.” He said it shows how pending cases “concerning the effects of poultry operations on my clients in Adair and Delaware counties should be looked at.”
Frizzell ordered the state and defendant poultry companies to present for his consideration a proposed settlement no later than March 17. Should the parties fail, the judge said he would enter a judgment in the case.
STIR President Denise Deason-Toyne said the Tahlequah-based citizen coalition “is quite pleased” with the ruling. She said STIR is “relieved that the Honorable Judge Frizzell has ruled in favor of the state” and “its claims against various poultry companies.”
“This decision solidifies STIR's mission of protecting the Illinois River, its tributaries and Tenkiller Lake from point and nonpoint source pollution,” Deason-Toyne said. “STIR has been battling since 1984 to protect this watershed, and this decision sends a clear message that this battle, while certainly not over, is in the right.”
Edmondson, in his statement to STIR, said any settlement reached “must protect the watershed.” He said it also should provide “resources for reclamation, reversing the damages done, and authorize, at a minimum, the recovery of costs incurred by the law firms that represented the state.
“So, we begin anew to bring this industry into compliance with state and federal law and the moral imperative to protect the environment for future generations,” Edmondson said. “If the industry is not willing to participate in such a settlement, the court will enter its judgment and very likely both sides will appeal, and the clock will begin to run anew.”
Deason-Toyne said while it is unlikely STIR will have an opportunity to provide input about the best course for remedial action, she said it “will stress” the need to include “measurable actions which are subject to oversight and review with transparency being key.”
“If part of the agreement is for removal of poultry litter from the watershed, we would want transparency in records regarding how much is removed, where it was taken, and whether it is being applied in other watersheds,” Deason-Toyne said. “We will defer to the attorneys to develop a tentative agreement and will probably have more comments after we review any such proposed agreement.”
