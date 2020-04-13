Students can explore starry nights and basic measurements through projects funded by Education Foundation of Muskogee grants.
The foundation announced it is awarding 16 grants totaling $30,343 for the 2021 school year.
Instead of surprising teachers in their classrooms with balloons, the Foundation is announcing a new grant recipient each day. Schools have been ordered to close their buildings out of concern for COVID-19, but are continuing distance learning through the end of the school year.
Foundation grant chairwoman Shelly Chitwood said the Foundation had a good variety of requests.
"I do enjoy uplifting the teachers, giving them something positive to look forward to for the next 2021 school year," Chitwood said.
Sadler Arts Academy media specialist Amanda Cumbey received $3,399 for telescopes and 3-D software to help students see and track stars.
"We're going to form a Sadler astronomy club," Cumbey said. "We're going to have Starry Night evenings, where we're going to do some STEM exercises and do some research, things like that. When it gets dark, we're going to look in the night sky with our telescopes and look at stars, maybe even name one."
The club will encompass kindergarten through eighth grade, she said.
Cumbey said she's excited to get the grant.
"We're going to order several different types of telescopes," she said. "We're going to order five to 10, it depends on what different sizes."
She said she wants to see if anyone in the community has a telescope.
The grant also will pay for new astronomy- and space-related books for the library, she said.
Pershing Elementary math teacher Pam White received the Claude C. Harris Grant — $235 for her Finally, Fractions are Fun program for fourth and fifth grades.
She said receiving the grant was "super exciting."
"Doing this distance learning with my students had been a new experience for all of us," White said. "It was such good news after the first week, kind of give me hope for the fall, when I get to see my students again and try new things."
She said the grant will pay for measuring cups "so students can see fractions in the real world."
"I'm also getting some large magnetic pieces I can use in front of my class and kind of let them manipulate the pieces," she said. "This year, I just had some small pieces, and I would hold them up.
White said teachers spend a lot of money for classroom supplies.
"To have this grant and get some of these larger things is just a godsend," she said.
Whittier Elementary instructional coach Angela Satterfield, received the $2,478 Mallory Paige Coburn Memorial Grant for a guided reading program. The program is designed to match students to challenging books, improve reading comprehension and allow teachers to tailor lessons to meet each child's need.
