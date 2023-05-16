Even before she heard a knock on her classroom door Monday, sixth-grade teacher Valerie Aldridge knew she had received an Education Foundation of Muskogee grant.
Aldridge raced out of her classroom with a shriek and hugged Education Foundation President Tammye Howell and others with the foundation, who were there to present her with the grant.
Education Foundation of Muskogee representatives distributed $37,577 in grants to 10 schools on Monday.
Howell said she was extremely pleased with the grant applicants this year.
"Our goal from September to March is to raise money, then we distribute grant money on to the teachers who applied for the grants," Howell said. "So it's putting money back into our school system, so it's great for our community.
Aldridge said the grant she received, "Travel the World," means everything to her.
"It means I can expand my student's classroom learning," she said. "I can incorporate technology. We're going to use virtual reality to travel to all sorts of foreign country. The kids who don't necessarily have the means to travel can travel the world."
Several grant sponsors accompanied the Foundation to help present the grants.
6th and 7th Grade Academy librarian Tina Lamirand said she plans to get several hundred biographies with the grant she received from Ann Barker Ong.
"I'm just excited about the opportunity this gives to bring more diversity to books and to my library," Lamirand said.
Ong said she belongs to the New Century Club book club.
"And the purpose of that organization was to ensure that the pioneers would have access to literature," Ong said. "I think that's a worthy cause to continue."
Pershing Elementary Principal Lisa Rogers said she's thrilled about the seven grants awarded to Pershing teachers.
"We always tell our teachers to apply," Rogers said. "There's money available, to go for it. I was thrilled that so many applied and actually got the grants.
She said Education Foundation grants help Pershing teachers "do the fun projects and activities."
"It allows students to be more engaged and involved in more activities," she said.
Pershing third-grade teacher Susan Hanna said her grant will enable her students to record their audio books.
"I thought it would be neat if they had their own recording studio," Hannah said. "They recorded their own individual book, and they got to show it to other students. Other students could listen to their audio book read by the student."
Pershing music teacher Sky Lawrence said she plans to use her grant money for a "Seussical" musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss that she plans to produce next year.
"It goes perfectly with the springtime theme, because usually in February, we are celebrating Dr. Seuss," Lawrence said. "I thought it would be a great musical for the kids."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.