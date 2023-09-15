Education Spotlight Ashton Frisby OSB

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“The highlight of my career was working with the Oklahoma State Department of Education last year. I worked with school counselors across the state and was able to witness all of the great things counselors and educators are doing to serve Oklahoma students.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“It helped me grow in my professional career, and helped me become better at being a school counselor.
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“God opened up the door for me to get that job and it was a huge blessing for me and my family. It just happened at the perfect time and it all worked out according to His plan.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I recently started working here at Oklahoma School for the Blind and it has also been a huge blessing. I love the kids and staff here at OSB, and it is a wonderful place to work. I plan on staying here and working to create career pathways so that all students have a chance to pursue their dreams and goals once they walk across the stage at graduation.”
— Cathy Spaulding
