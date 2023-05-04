EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT: Aubri West

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“One of my biggest accomplishments throughout my high school career is that I will graduate with over 30 hours of concurrent classes completed. In my junior year, I enrolled in two classes per semester, and in my senior year, I enrolled in three classes per semester, some even being worth more than three credit hours.
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“This accomplishment is important to me because it has shown me what my true work ethic can be and how hard I can work to accomplish greater things. Over the last year, I have learned how to manage my high school courses, my college classes, and a part-time job, all while being an active member of the community and in my church.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“There were many challenges and lots of late nights along the way, but it was all worth it! I believe that a person is always learning, and in this case for me, I had to learn how to prioritize projects and activities based on how much I truly wanted them.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I plan to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall, to major in Psychology and minor in education and business. From there I hope to move on to OSU’s medical school and one day become a pediatrician and possibly specialize in neurology.”
— Cathy Spaulding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.