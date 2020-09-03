Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“Had the honor of being the Middle School principal at Eufaula for 21 years.”
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
“I was part of an amazing team and community at Eufaula that saw the total transformation of nearly all of our school facilities. Along with this, our student achievement was consistently among the top middle schools in the State.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“It has taken me 27 years to get to the position I am now. I have had the privilege to have worked with a tremendous set of administrators and staff over the years that helped guide and prepare me for this opportunity at Webbers Falls.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“Look forward to working with the community of Webbers Falls to continue the traditions and expectations.”
