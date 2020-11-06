Education Spotlight — Christy Hargrove

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“I have been working with visually impaired children for 20 years. I began in 2000 as a certified orientation and mobility specialist for a special education cooperative. I taught students how to navigate their environment independently and safely using the white cane. We also worked in the community on travel and safely crossing the street, using public transportation, grocery shopping, and skills to live an independent life as an adult. I went back to school in 2004 to earn a degree in early childhood and to become certified as a teacher of the visually impaired. Since then, I have been working as an itinerant teacher of the visually impaired and certified orientation and mobility specialist in various schools.”
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
“I feel led to this particular area of education. I grew up in a family of educators, having a mother and three aunts who were teachers. I became interested in working with visually impaired individuals after seeing the professors and students traveling around campus with their canes and blindfolds at Stephen F. Austin State University. I feel a sense of accomplishment when a child learns Braille or discovers little things that we as sighted people take for granted.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“Getting my degree and the various certifications I have has been a lot of work, dedication, sweat and tears. I have about eight years of college total. I completed 500 hours of an internship, including 200 hours of blindfold training, where you have to wear a blindfold and use a cane, for my orientation and mobility license. I had to take a state test to be certified in Braille and to produce a Brailled document with a grade of 80 percent or better. “
What plans do you have for the future?
“My current job is one that has been a dream for many years. I have always wanted to work at a School for the Blind and was elated to be hired at OSB. I cannot think of any other thing that would be greater than what I am currently doing.”
— Cathy Spaulding
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oklahoma School for the Blind Braille teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Panola.
ACTIVITIES AT SCHOOL: Teaches Braille to students, does outreach for OSB.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Panola School Teacher of the Year, 2019.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: “I am the administrator/owner of the Panola Mountain Gazette, a community Facebook page. My family lives in an off-grid community and does a lot of community work with neighbors helping them to be more self-sufficient with solar, water catchment systems, building off grid, cleaning land, gardening and living a sustainable lifestyle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.