Worthy of Recognition
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being valedictorian. I have been one of the top students since seventh grade, actually my freshman year."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It shows all my hard work over the years."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"A lot. It took a lot of studying."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I'm going to go to TCC and get my associate degree in diagnostic medical sonography."
— Cathy Spaulding
