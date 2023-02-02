Education Spotlight — Gina Batie

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? The MPS Librarians' motto is 'If you can't bring the children to the books, bring the books to the children.' I strive to do that in my library program. Thanks to an Education Foundation of Muskogee grant, my project 'Birthday Books' provides every scholar at Cherokee with a book on their birthday; donations from across our Muskogee community and beyond ensure that every scholar at Cherokee gets to choose a free book at every book fair; and with the support of a Jimmie Johnson Foundation Champions grant, MPS Librarians host multiple book giveaways every year, adding to home libraries across our Muskogee community."
Why is this accomplishment important to you? "It's important for children who are learning to read to have an actual book in their hands, especially in this digital age. The tactile experience of reading, especially while sharing that experience with loved ones, enables children to learn to love reading and value the doors it can open."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"My husband, Jody Batie, is an amazing educator. Personally and professionally, he is the person I go to for support. I am beyond lucky to collaborate with a phenomenal library team at MPS. We work together, sharing ideas and encouraging growth among each other to reach our individual professional goals."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am loving the path I am on and plan to continue in that direction."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.