Education Spotlight — Heather Lester

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "I was voted Teacher of the Year by my peers at Connors State College. I was so surprised and honored to be chosen. I strive to earn the respect and trust by my students by setting a good example and always looking out for their best interests."
Why is this accomplishment important to you? "I am so proud to represent Connors as their teacher of the year. Connors has been a huge part of my life and it holds a very special place in my heart. Not only have I taught at Connors for the past 20 years, but I am also a 1998 graduate. My mother and son are also graduates, and my daughter will graduate from Connors in May."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "I didn't really do anything different to accomplish this honor."
What plans do you have for the future? "I am currently working on my dissertation, Active Learning and the Mathematics Success Initiative, to complete my PhD. After completion, I plan to continue working at CSC while initiating more mathematics projects with the Oklahoma State Regents."
— Cathy Spaulding
NAME: Heather Camp Lester.
SCHOOL POSITION: Mathematics Instructor and Assessment coordinator.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Checotah.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES AT SCHOOL: "I have been teaching math at Connors for the past 20 years. This fall, I also took the role as the school's assessment coordinator. I work with the faculty to manage the creation and use of a comprehensive assessment program to help Connors meet accreditation requirements."
SCHOOL HONORS AND AWARDS: "I am the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Connors State College. I am Connors' representative on the Math Pathways Task Force and have also been chosen as a CoRD for the Mathematics Inquiry Project's grant through the National Science Foundation. I have received the Helmer & Frances Sorenson Educational Leadership Endowed Scholarship, David Elroy Phillips Family Endowed Scholarship, William R. & Billie D. Buckles Endowed Scholarship and the Oklahoma Women in Higher Education Debbie Blanke Scholarship while working toward my doctorate."
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: "I am a member and the secretary for Harmony Freewill Baptist Church."
