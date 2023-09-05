Education Spotlight, Hilldale Brent Kennedy

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“Just having become an educator, to me, is in itself an honor. I have always respected the work teachers do and to be able to be a part of this profession is an absolute blessing.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“An educated electorate is the foundation for a healthy democracy. We need our children to be informed so they can shape the future of our country so that the American story continues to bend towards justice for all. I truly believe teachers are on the front lines of this endeavor, and I just hope I can do my part.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“It has been a life’s journey. From the all-nighter study sessions at Kansas State University, to the overpacked schedule of student teaching in Northern California, and a pit stop helping 3rd graders work on reading skills at an elementary school. It was a lot of effort but thanks to the help of friends, family, and my wife I have come through it and am now lucky enough to be entering in my fourth year teaching.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“The teacher in me tends to only think in terms of one semester at a time. I just hope I am lucky enough to hang around Hilldale for a while and be able to continue working with this amazing staff, these wonderful students, and this strong community.”
Cathy Spaulding
