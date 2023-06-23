WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Being selected as a Fort Gibson Graduate of Distinction means that the recipient is ranked as one of the top two students academically (One boy, one girl) in their graduating class. To be selected as a Graduate of Distinction this year, I had a 33 ACT score and a 4.44 weighted GPA."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"Being selected as a Graduate of Distinction is special to me because it represents the work I put into my academics throughout high school. From freshman to senior year, I strived for excellence and to do my absolute best, and being recognized for all my hard work makes it worth it. All the late nights studying, my own time spent learning concepts thoroughly, allowed me to be recognized by the school and community during graduation."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had to work very hard all four years of high school to maintain a high GPA, as well as study for and take the ACT. I spent many nights, as well as hours upon hours of my own time, studying to make sure I’m on top of all my class work and to continue to push myself to do my absolute best."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to pursue a degree in cybersecurity, with which I will work to further the study and research of increasing the security surrounding vulnerable tech assets."
