Education Spotlight — Jenny Morphis

Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“I worked with a cohort of area teachers and professors from NSU (Northeastern State University) to obtain my master’s degree in reading in 2016. In 2019, I was honored to be chosen as a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.”
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
“Obtaining my Master of Arts in Reading is important to me because I love teaching kids to read. Reading broadens our vocabulary and is a life skill. Being chosen as a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will always be an honor, because I have worked with more than 1,000 educators through my work in different districts and across the state with Great Expectations. There are so many outstanding teachers in Oklahoma.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
I had to work hard for 18 months to obtain my Master’s degree. I was teaching full time and juggling my two kids’ activities. I was in my 19th year of teaching when I was chosen as a finalist for Teacher of the Year, and I never taught a certain way or worked any harder because I wanted to be Teacher of the Year. I try to work hard every day, because that work ethic was instilled in me at a young age and I want to be an example to my kids.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I plan to either work on obtaining a dyslexia specialist certification or becoming a college professor one day. However, I want to wait until both of my kids graduate from high school.”
— Cathy Spaulding
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Hilldale Elementary Reading Specialist.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Professional Development Committee and Member of PLC for Resource Teachers.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: 2019 Finalist for State Teacher of the Year, 2018 Hilldale District Teacher of the Year, 2017 CCC Women’s Leadership Program Recipient, 2017 Hilldale Education Foundation Grant Recipient, 2015 Teach Grant Recipient, 2008 Teacher of the Year at Ben Franklin Science Academy, Educator’s Leadership Oklahoma/Outstanding Teachers, and Great Expectations instructor.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Fostering Hope board member, nursery volunteer at New Community Church, Hilldale 3-Point Club middle school boys rep.
