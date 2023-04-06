Education Spotlight — Jorge Romero

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was able to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia during May of 2022. I started off by submitting my project to the school fair, and eventually worked my way up to ISEF."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it's not common to be able to receive these kinds of opportunities, and it was my first ever huge accomplishment. I was proud to be able to represent myself, my school, and my culture during this event."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I spent a few weeks setting up and testing my project. Afterwards, I was strictly set on doing my best at regionals, state, and then ISEF."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend college and major in Electrical Engineering."
