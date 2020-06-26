Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“I hope to get students excited about learning and to help them develop as successful members of society, committed to life-long learning. I believe every child can and will learn. The most important job for a teacher is providing a strong nurturing environment that each student can thrive and progress in his or her own way. No two students are alike, and we must be cognizant of the ever-changing needs for all students to be successful.”
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
“I am committed to ensuring that each student has a great relationship with me as his or her teacher. Knowledge is the key that opens the doors to success. We have the opportunity to as educators to transform lives, end generational poverty and shape our country for the good.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“One of the biggest obstacles in our society is the lack of funding that comes into public education. The teaching profession is one of only a few that has consistently had severe cuts made and this affects the teacher’s ability to adequately prepare students for excellence in their education and life. Many times, I know I have had to go into my own bank account to fill in the gap due to a lack of funding for materials.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“My experience has taught me that a well-disciplined quick learner with great study habits are few in a first-grade classroom. I am prepared to meet the needs of the slow learner with discipline problems, emotional frustrations, poor self-esteem and very little parental support. I am dedicated to strengthening my teaching profession through professional development, internet reading, technology, watching other colleagues, and by building positive relationships with others.”
