Education Spotlight Kinsey Cook

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“My greatest accomplishment as an educator is building relationships with my students, staff, and most importantly my students with special needs.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“This is so important to me because when quality relationships are formed first, students are more engaged in learning because they know they are safe and cared for. Students might forget even the best teaching and learning, but they will always remember how their teacher made them feel.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“I have worked diligently to accomplish my goal of leading educators to be the best version of themselves for their students each and every day. Many long days, sleepless nights, and extracurricular activities have made up my journey, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“My future plans will always be to remain a lifelong learner and an educator that always puts students first. I was recently engaged and plan to get married in the Spring somewhere between graduation and end of year activities!”
— Cathy Spaulding
