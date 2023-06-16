Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“As a fourth grade teacher at Sadler Arts Academy and a cheer coach/coordinator for RYSA, I am constantly striving to improve my skills and knowledge in both areas. One of my proudest educational accomplishments was obtaining my Master’s degree in education this year while working full-time and coaching cheer on the side. It was a challenging journey, but with dedication and support from my family and colleagues, I was able to successfully complete the program and enhance my teaching abilities.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“This recognition was especially meaningful to me because it was voted on by my colleagues, who know firsthand the challenges and rewards of being a teacher. It was also important to me because it validated my passion for teaching and my commitment to helping students reach their full potential. To achieve this honor, I had to put in countless hours of hard work and dedication, but it was all worth it in the end to see my students succeed. It also demonstrates that others have faith in my abilities. It is a reminder of my hard work, dedication, and passion and serves to motivate me to continue to strive for excellence.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“Being named Teacher of the Year required a lot of effort and perseverance. It wasn’t just about doing a good job in the classroom; it was about going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of my students. My goal is always to ensure that every student feels valued and supported, regardless of their background or abilities. I spent countless hours outside of school planning lessons, grading papers, and finding ways to engage my students in the learning process. I also made sure to attend professional development workshops and conferences to stay up-to-date with the latest teaching techniques and strategies. It was a lot of work, but it was all worth it to see my students succeed and thrive in the classroom.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I’ll be pursuing my national teaching certification. I am passionate about making a difference in the lives of students, and I hope to be able to do even more in the future. I plan to continue to work hard and strive for excellence in my career as an educator.”
— Cathy Spaulding
