Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“I started my career at Oktaha Public School as a full time substitute. Then, I moved to the classroom where I taught for 20 years. I became the Elementary Principal five years ago and this will be my first year as the Assistant Superintendent. I come from a family of educators. It’s what I was meant to be. I couldn’t think of anything else I would rather do!”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“I feel like I have been able to gain valuable experience being in all the different areas of education. It is important to see all sides. I really enjoy working with our students and staff. They are the reason I love this school. It is a great place to be!”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“I went to college to get my Bachelor’s Degree and then I went back years later to get my Master’s Degree in Administration.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I hope to be the next superintendent at Oktaha. It is a tall order but I am ready for the challenge.”
— Cathy Spaulding
