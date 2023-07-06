Education Spotlight: Melody Cranford

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“My educational accomplishment is mentoring for the National Board of Certified Teachers Learning CORE Program. I went through a national training program in order to become a mentor for other educators across the United States.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you? “This accomplishment is important to me because teaching is a prestigious occupation and we are losing so many wonderful educators to other fields. Mentoring gives me an opportunity to inspire my fellow colleagues to see the importance and value in what they do daily to change lives.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? I had to work extremely hard for several months to accomplish National Board Certification and then I had to go through extensive training to become a mentor because I had to learn all of the national education standards as well as the state standards and testing processes for each of my mentees.”
What plans do you have for the future?
I plan to continue mentoring for nationals and establish a national cohort for Muskogee and surrounding school districts. I also plan to advance my career in Muskogee Public Schools.”
