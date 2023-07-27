EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT MHS Brad Huddleston

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Completing my college degrees was a personal achievement; yet the highlights for me have been the accomplishments of the students in my classrooms."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"I've taught at the elementary, middle school and high school levels and to see the young men and women achieve success is most important to me.
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Completing my master's degree while at the same teaching and coaching is a personal achievement that required my dedication and commitment to fulfill the requirements to complete the assignments. Because of my real life experiences working with students and being able to learn and put into practice methods that fit each students' needs has helped to prepare me for my position."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I am very excited to be a part of the continued growth for students in the Muskogee Public Schools system. As a husband and father, I look forward to watching my child find her pathway to success as a student in Muskogee. Our schools, elementary through high school provide endless opportunities for every student to not only discover their dreams but also to help them to achieve those goals, both now and in their future lives. This is what inspires me to do my job to the best of my abilities and makes everyday a great day to be a Rougher."
