Education Spotlight — Rebekah Basden

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"The highlight of my educational career has definitely been my participation in the THRIVE program, which is an extracurricular program at my school centered around serving the regional community."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"Because of my involvement in THRIVE, I have been given several opportunities to serve where other students have not. We have volunteered for several organizations, including the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Habitat for Humanity, a local women’s crisis shelter, and more."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Three hundred plus hours of community service — and that’s a conservative estimate. I was also required to participate in several community activities outside of THRIVE as well, including volunteering 20-plus hours a week during the summer months at Smart School, a local summer school program."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to attend Oklahoma State University, where I have been accepted into the Honors College, and major in Psychology."
NAME: Rebekah Basden.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Oktaha High School; Salutatorian.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Oktaha High School Concert Band and Jazz Band; THRIVE Community Service Program.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Superintendent’s Honor Roll, National and Oklahoma Honor Societies, John Philip Sousa Award.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: Mission Muskogee, Smart School volunteer.
