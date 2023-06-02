WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"Besides being selected as Site Educator of the Year for Tony Goetz, my biggest accomplishment has been making the transition from teaching kindergarten for 10 years at Whittier elementary to being moved to fourth grade at Tony Goetz. Switching schools and grade levels made me feel like a brand new teacher all over again. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by amazing educators who were willing to give advice and resources to help me."
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"This accomplishment is important to me because it forced me outside of my comfort zone. It made me realize how much I love teaching the “big kids” who used to terrify me. Fourth grade has become my happy place."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"It’s a lot of hard work moving grade levels.. I’ve spent a lot of my own time researching grade appropriate teaching strategies, seeking advice from other teachers, as well as seeking as much professional development as possible. I’ve had to learn all new curriculum and have immersed myself in all fourth grade Oklahoma Standards."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan on continuing my teaching career at Tony Goetz in fourth grade. I do wish to continue my education by receiving my Masters in Administration or Library Media. I would like to become an instructional specialist or a librarian someday."
